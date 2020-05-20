Flower Mound’s new cultural traffic signal box wraps complete

Three more traffic signal box wraps are now complete around Flower Mound.

Representing the contest theme “Celebrating Cultural Diversity,” Flower Mound resident Yvonne Gambino created the traffic box design titled “Women of all Colors.” The box is located at the corner of Morriss Road and Dixon Lane, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The next traffic box, based off of a field of sunflowers located in Texas, is designed by Flower Mound resident and owner of the Flower Mound Studio Art House, Anita Robbins. The box is located at the corner of Lakeside Parkway and Gerault Road.

The last traffic box was designed by the after-school class at Primrose School of NE Flower Mound Explorers, with guidance from teachers. The box, located at the corner of Morriss Road and Buckeye Drive, is the first collaborative piece submitted for the Traffic Signal Box Art Project.

In September, the town will begin accepting digital submissions for the next three traffic boxes from Flower Mound and/or Denton County residents. Visit www.flower-mound.com/trafficbox for more information on this art project.