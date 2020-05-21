Denton Community Market to open Saturday

The Denton Community Market Board, with approval from Denton County, is preparing for its opening day on Saturday.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at 317 West Mulberry St., but it will only have food and farmer vendors for now. Music and activities won’t be allowed.

“The Denton Community Market is committed to its vendors and the community, and takes this responsibility very seriously,” said Board President Vicki Oppenheim. “We owe it to the entire community to make sure the organization follows all COVID-19 requirements as set out by the State and the County.”

Some of the many vendors attending include Cheese by Elizabeth, Pure Country Products, Pie by Kate, Alford Family Farm. Spread Happiness Nut Butter, Susie’s Scrumptious Snacks, Great Harvest Bread Co., Hot Tamalez, Misty Moon, iRelish, Reeves Bees, Salsa Revolution, SoCo Ginger Beer, Narrow Way Farms, Saucey ‘n’ Sweets, Tree Folk Farmers and Combs Coffee and O’Brien Bros Baking, according to a news release from DCM.

Vendors are committed to following COVID-19 guidelines and providing a safe experience for the community, according to DCM. Vendor booths will be spaced at least six feet apart, and all vendors are required to wear face covers, disposable gloves and have hand sanitizer available at their booths. Vendors have been instructed to maintain social distance of at least six feet while serving customers and handling payment.

Customers are encouraged to follow these guidelines for a safe market experience:

Wearing face covers is strongly advised.

There will be a defined entrance to the market and customers will be directed to the entrance.

Customers are encouraged to come later in the market to avoid over-crowding.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be required, including when standing in line to visit a vendor.

Congregating will not be allowed.

No hand-to-hand contact will be allowed between vendors and shoppers. Customers should point to the product they would like, and then allow the vendor to put the product on the table for them, or bag it first, before the customer can pick it up. Place cash and credit cards on the table for vendors to pick up.

In an effort to minimize congestion and crowding, and so that shoppers are not distracted by adorable dogs, no dogs are allowed at the farmers’ market unless they are service dogs.

Anyone who is feeling unwell in any way should stay home.

Any shopper who is at a higher risk, including individuals who are over 65 and/or with underlying health conditions, are advised to stay home.

Customers are encouraged to connect with vendors in advance to pre-order and pre-pay.

Customers will not be allowed to linger at the market. The DCM Board advises customers to shop for their goods as they would in a grocery store.

“This is our first market of the season, so we will have board members and volunteers monitoring the day,” Oppenheim said. “We hope all goes well, so we can continue each week and hopefully add more vendors.”

