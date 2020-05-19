Double Oak swears in unopposed council members

Four Double Oak Town Council members were sworn in Monday after seeking re-election unopposed.

Double Oak and a handful of other local entities canceled their May 2 elections because only one person was running for each expiring seat. All other local elections were postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Monday’s online Town Council meeting, Double Oak Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy administered the oath of office to incumbents Anita Nelson, Joe Dent and Billie Garrett — who were elected to two-year terms — and Von Beougher, who was elected to serve a one-year term.

“The four members sworn in this evening, joined by incumbent Scott Whisenhunt, are all outstanding individuals and dedicated public servants,” said Mayor Mike Donnelly. “They are proven and tested leaders.”

Once seated, the council appointed Dent to serve as Mayor Pro Tem and Garrett to serve as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, according to a news release from the town.