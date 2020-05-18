19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Monday 19 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as well as eight new recoveries.

There are now 495 active cases in the county and 565 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 28.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.