Abbott announces next phase of reopening

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon plans for the next phase of the state’s economy reopening.

Abbott said that starting immediately, massage and personal care businesses, child care centers and youth clubs and sports could resume operations. In a previously announced decision, gyms, offices and non-essential manufacturers were allowed to reopen on Monday.

Also, starting on Friday, restaurants can have 50% capacity (up from 25%), and bars and similar establishments could reopen at 25% capacity. Also allowed to reopen Friday are bowling alleys, skating rinks, rodeo and equestrian events, zoos, aquariums and natural caverns.

On May 31, professional sports will be allowed without in-person spectators, and youth camps (day and overnight) can resume. Starting June 1, school districts can hold summer school if they follow social distancing guidelines.

Two hotspot areas — Amarillo and El Paso — are exempted from the latest reopenings.

