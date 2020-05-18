Local students win scholarships from WOFM

The Women of Flower Mound organization announced Sunday that it just gave $17,000 in scholarships to four local students.

The group, which distributes these scholarships each spring, awarded a $5,000 Helen H. Johns Memorial STEM Scholarship to Megan Eddington, who will be graduating from Flower Mound High School. She plans to attend Texas A&M and study civil engineering with a focus on roadways, bridges and other infrastructure development. Megan enjoys tapping her creative side with photography, dancing, journaling, design and travel.

WOFM also gave $4,000 scholarships to three other students:

Jacquelyn Savannah Anderson will be graduating from Founders Classical Academy of Lewisville. She is planning to attend Midwestern State University and major in special needs education, then moving on to graduate studies in neurological and fevelopmental research. She hopes to combine her passions by focusing on physical activities and movement benefitting special needs children through the martial arts. In her free time, Jacquelyn pursues her interest in Ancient Greek and Roman history.

Rian Martin will be graduating from Marcus High School. She plans to attend Texas Woman’s University and major in social work, with a long term goal of working for CPS as a safety services specialist. Rian is an avid runner who enjoys spending her time with family and friends and attending Bible studies.

Adam Yook will be graduating from Flower Mound High School. He will be attending Duke University as a double major in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science. He further plans to pursue his graduate studies with a focus on his passion, robotics. Adam enjoys Star Wars lore, reading, running and working on improving his robotics skills.