Denton County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Denton County Public Health announced 29 new coronavirus cases and nine recoveries among county residents over the weekend.

There are now 484 active cases and 557 recoveries in the county, according to DCPH. The death toll remains at 28.

Among those 29 new cases are one resident each of Argyle, Copper Canyon, Highland Village and southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, including eligibility requirements, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.