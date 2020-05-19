Flower Mound reopens playgrounds

The town of Flower Mound announced late Monday that is has reopened all of its playgrounds.

For about two months during the coronavirus pandemic, the town had left parks and trails open but closed all of its playgrounds because of the potential to easily spread the virus from touching the playground equipment. Now, as the state continues to reopen in phases, the playgrounds are open again, but residents are still encouraged to take extra precautions to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus further, because the town “does not have the capability to sanitize” playground equipment.

At the playground, the town asks residents to:

Practice social distancing and avoid congregating

Bring hand sanitizer and use regularly

Don’t bring food or drink into the playground area

The town also recommends that anyone over 2 wear a face mask at the playground. After using the playground equipment, children should minimize in-person contact with people 65 or older for a period of 14 days, the town said in a news release, by maintaining social distance, wearing a face mask and not touching commonly-shared items.

Town staff will be removing and replacing the closed signs from playgrounds.