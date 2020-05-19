Flower Mound to remove old pecan tree from CAC

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that the large pecan tree at the Community Activity Center has died and must be removed because “it has become structurally unsound and poses a safety threat.”
The tree is believed to be over 100 years old.
The town said in a news release that staff has been trying to protect and keep the tree alive since before the CAC was constructed. In the past seven years, it has received many fertilization, pest management, soil care and root growth treatments, but they could not save the tree.
The town plans to repurpose the wood from the tree, but the manner will be determined when it is taken down and the amount of salvageable materials is determined.
The town’s announcement sparked a big reaction from residents on social media, as many community members said they would miss seeing the big old tree that has been in Flower Mound longer than any of them.
