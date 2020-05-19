28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as well as six new recoveries.

There are now 517 active cases and 571 recoveries among Denton County residents. The death toll remains at 28.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at Trophy Club Town Hall, 1 Trophy Wood Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days, or are essential employees.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.