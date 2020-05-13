Weir: Denton County Sheriff addresses COVID-19 in jail

When you think about the devastating impact the pandemic has had on people across the country involving social-distancing rules that keep us from gathering with more than a couple of people at a time, one wonders how the jail and prison systems are handling it. Although prisoners in jail cells are already involved in a type of distancing, it’s likely that they congregate during those times when food is served, and when allowed outside of the facility for exercise.

I asked Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree if he would speak to those issues in a video interview included below.