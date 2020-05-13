Harvest Happenings — May 2020

As a lifestyle manager, a big part of my job is to connect people. One of the top ways I do this is through events and gatherings. This unprecedented time has forced me to think outside the box and be creative so that our community can still flourish.

Instead of a monthly activities calendar, I created a digital activities calendar that included online workout classes, virtual field trips, cooking lessons, Zoom meetings for different clubs, and activities such as live story time with Disney Princesses, live magic shows, and live comedy shows.

I am also keeping everyone connected through our social media platforms—spotlighting neighbors who are essential workers; sharing photos of chalk art that our neighbors created; organizing and promoting food trucks; and information on our community farm. Keeping social media active, sharing what our neighbors are doing, and planning virtual events has helped keep everyone connected and strengthened our community bond.

We have a strong family culture in Harvest and that culture is shining bright. Harvest neighbors have donated money, food, snacks, and water to staff at hospitals and clinics in our area. Our Harvest Mask Makers have made more than 7,000 face masks with requests coming from all over the country. Neighbors are also helping each other. They are picking up groceries, helping each other with homeschooling, and creating fun activities like zoofaris, Harvest Rocks, and sidewalk chalk art.

One neighbor, Ryan Gill, heard that his neighbors were both medical professionals and working long shifts. He decided to mow their lawn as a way to thank them. It has been so wonderful to see our neighbors stand by each other during this time.

We know that things are constantly changing regarding COVID-19. As things start to open back up, I just want people to remember to BE KIND. I saw something on social media that was spot on and it basically said that everyone has different viewpoints/feelings about things opening up and that’s okay.

We all have a different story. Some people will wear masks, some will eat out at restaurants, some will go to public gatherings, and some will choose to stay home. The thing to remember is to be kind.