Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — May 2020

As we begin the month, Texas is taking small steps toward reopening thanks to everyone’s actions in April. I want to personally thank each of you for making the sacrifices necessary to keep our COVID-19 case count low and help save lives. It has certainly not been easy and no elected official wants to be in this position, asking people to stay home, away from their family and friends, their job, and so much more.

This continues to be an uncertain time with no clear road map. The Town of Flower Mound follows the orders of Denton County, which takes direction from the State of Texas. State and County officials have the data and subject matter experts on staff to make these important decisions, all while balancing people’s health and livelihoods.

Last month, the Town had to make a tough call and canceled the 2020 Independence Fest celebration and fireworks display. No one knows how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect large festivals in July and by canceling in April, the Town was able to save more than $220,000. Businesses have not been the only ones to take a financial hit. The Town is currently estimated to lose roughly $2.8 million in revenue due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been forced to take measures to balance the anticipated financial loss. Fortunately, the Town was able to re-book this year’s headliner, the Josh Abbott Band for 2021 without penalty and our Independence Fest suppliers, vendors, and musical acts have been very understanding and flexible.

This month, the Town will start reopening its facilities. On May 18, Town Hall, Animal Services, Municipal Court, Police Department lobby, and other facility lobbies will reopen along with Twin Coves Park; park playgrounds, restrooms, and pavilions; and the Heritage Park Splash Pad. These reopening dates are subject to change depending upon further state mandates. Please visit flower-mound.com/1895/Facility-Reopening-Dates for the complete list of facility reopening dates.

Even though the Town is starting to reopen, this does not mean we can throw caution to the wind and resume our daily lives and activities immediately. We could see a second wave of COVID-19 cases and restrictions might be put in place again to prioritize the community’s health and our healthcare system. No one wants to see that happen, so let’s all take the steps necessary to be safe. Please wear masks in public, practice social distancing and good hygiene, and minimize social gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in your same household. Additionally, it’s perfectly OK to continue staying at home as much as possible, especially for those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

If you feel comfortable, be sure to support our local businesses when possible. I know they are all hurting right now and are looking forward to getting back on their feet and serving you. The Town continues to update its restaurant directory at flower-mound.com/restaurants if you need to find contact information and how they are conducting business (deliver, curbside takeout, dine-in, etc.).

As mandates and restrictions change, be sure to stay connected to the Town’s website at flower-mound.com/covid19 for all the details as they are released. The webpage is updated almost daily and has numerous links listed for residents and businesses seeking more information.

This reopening will only be successful if we continue to work together. As our State officials stated, we cannot take one step forward and two steps backward. We must all do our part to protect our individual health and the health of those around us. By taking this seriously and remaining vigilant, we can get through this challenging time and come out on the other side of it together.