Mitchell: Denton County’s goal is to help you

As Denton County begins the process of reopening on order of Gov. Gregg Abbott, I want to ensure you know that Denton County is taking every measure to support our local businesses, non-profit organizations and others while also ramping up testing for COVID-19.

We understand the complexities involved in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our businesses have suffered economic losses that we hope to assist with in the near future through a grant program. Please stay tuned for details.

At the same time, our non-profits have been overwhelmed with the need for rental assistance, food and other supplies. We have donated $735,000 to United Way of Denton County for just that reason – to help support our non-profits as they support you, our residents.

While we are glad that the economy is beginning to reopen, we also want to encourage individuals to take precautionary steps as they venture out to support our local businesses. The virus is still very much a part of our lives and can still result in severe illnesses for our vulnerable population.

We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and the Governor’s Texans Helping Texans (gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/OpenTexas-Report.pdf) recommendations that suggest:

Continue practicing social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when going out in public

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds (or use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not immediately available) after receiving deliveries or bringing home takeout food or after collecting mail from a post office or your home mailbox

Use disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons when getting gasoline

Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you can

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away

Denton County Offers COVID-19 Testing

Denton County Public Health is beginning COVID-19 drive-thru testing for those who pre-register and meet certain eligibility requirements. Visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing to find out when the next drive-thru testing will be available.

Residents must have COVID-19 symptoms within the previous seven days to be eligible for testing.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you meet the eligibility criteria, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who are not pre-registered will not receive testing. DCPH testing diagnoses active or current COVID-19. DCPH does not offer antibody tests. The testing centers currently have a maximum capacity of 200 tests per event, based on available personnel, testing supplies and lab capacity.

You can also be tested for COVID-19 by calling your physician or visiting other testing locations near you. Find other locations at: dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/testing.aspx.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.