Officials to revise Lake Grapevine Master Plan

The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting an online review to provide information and receive public input to begin the process of revising the Master Plan for Grapevine Lake.

Normally, USACE would conduct a face-to-face public workshop to announce the start of the revision and to request comments from the public, according to the USACE, but the public involvement process will be conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current Master Plan for Lake Grapevine was published in 1971 with a supplement published in 2001. Since then, many changes have taken place including major utility and highway construction, urbanization and evolving recreational uses, according to the USACE. The Plan and the land classifications are in need of revision to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends and USACE management policy. Key topics to be addressed in the revised Master Plan include revised land classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs and special topics such as invasive species management and protection of sensitive wildlife habitat.

Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan, according to the USACE.

Comments may be submitted by June 26 online here or mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Grapevine Lake Manager, 110 Fairway Drive, Grapevine, TX 76151. For more information, click here, email [email protected] or call 817-865-2600.