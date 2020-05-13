Argyle approves gate for The Oaks subdivision

Last month, the Argyle Town Council approved an agreement to allow The Oaks subdivision to install a limited-access gate on Cook Street.

During the council meeting, staff noted that this kind of request is unusual because Cook Street is and would remain a public street, and The Oaks HOA was not trying to change the neighborhood into a private, gated community.

For years, representatives of The Oaks have addressed Town Council regarding concerns of excess traffic, parking, speeding and other nuisances. In late 2018, the council approved a parking ordinance that residents wanted because students of the nearby Argyle High School were parking in their streets instead of the school parking lot. Now, you have to have a parking sticker to park in the street in The Oaks during the day on a weekday.