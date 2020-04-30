Highland Village Council approves plans for 73-home subdivision

This week, the Highland Village City Council approved the preliminary plat and tree plan for a 23.47-acre tract that will be developed into a 73-home subdivision.
The land, which is currently owned by Lewisville ISD at China Chapel Road and Harlington Drive, is under contract by David Weekly Homes for future development as The Reserve at Chapel Hill. The development will have a common area maintained by a HOA, a trail connection to the Highland Village trail system and sidewalks. Home prices are expected to start in the high $400s.
Any trees proposed to be removed are located within the dedicated public right-of-ways, easements, retaining wall location, buildable lot area and within close proximity to building foundations, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. The builder will plant a minimum of two four-inch caliper trees in the front yard of each house prior to certificate of occupancy being issued.