Highland Village Council approves plans for 73-home subdivision

This week, the Highland Village City Council approved the preliminary plat and tree plan for a 23.47-acre tract that will be developed into a 73-home subdivision.

The land, which is currently owned by Lewisville ISD at China Chapel Road and Harlington Drive, is under contract by David Weekly Homes for future development as The Reserve at Chapel Hill. The development will have a common area maintained by a HOA, a trail connection to the Highland Village trail system and sidewalks. Home prices are expected to start in the high $400s.