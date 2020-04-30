Lawsuits settled regarding Bartonville water tower

Several lawsuits regarding a future water tower in Bartonville have been settled.

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation will soon begin the final phases of construction. Lloyd Hanson, general manager of the CTWSC, said the tower could be in service as soon as mid- or late summer.

Construction began on the 155-foot-tall water tower in August 2010, and the first lawsuit was filed by the town of Bartonville in June 2011 as a zoning dispute. That legal battle ended three years later, but a group of Bartonville residents had already filed a separate, private lawsuit to block construction, sparking a much longer legal battle between the corporation and the Saddlebrook Estates HOA.

