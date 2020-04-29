10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced 10 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative, countywide total to 748 confirmed cases.

DCPH also announced five newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. There are now 365 active cases, 363 recoveries and 20 deaths.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.