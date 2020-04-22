Local coronavirus update — April 22

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Wednesday, April 22, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported one death, 25 new cases and five recoveries in the county. One of the new cases is at Denton County Jail.

More than 8,200 Denton County residents submitted unemployment claims in the week ending April 11, bringing the countywide total to 34,381 in a four-week span.

The city of Denton and the United Way of Denton County launched an expansion of the United Way Information and Referral program to provide more resources to residents and businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

