Denton man dies from COVID-19, bringing countywide total to 19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 19 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

The patient, a man from Denton in his 60s, was a previously reported home isolated, local transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County, according to DCPH.

“As we report the loss of a nineteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

DCPH also announced 25 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, including one case within Denton County Jail. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 644 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also announced five newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. There are now 362 active cases and 263 recoveries in the county.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to follow a strict protocol for handling all individuals currently in and being brought into the Denton County Jail,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree. “We began preparing for the potential for COVID-19 cases in the jail beginning in early March and continue to implement daily procedures to reduce potential spread. All individuals coming into the jail are placed in a quarantine POD per procedure. This individual was placed in a single isolation cell when symptoms consistent with COVID-19 began. A subsequent test showed the individual was a confirmed case.”

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visitwww.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.