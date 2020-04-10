Robson Ranch Rambler — April 2020

By Larry Varnes

Vice President, Resident Director

Robson Ranch Denton HOA

As we wrote last month’s update, we were all going about our lives in a pretty much normal fashion. Then life changed: COVID-19.

Robson Ranch took immediate steps to help ensure the health and well-being of our staff and residents. Those actions stand until further notice. All facilities (including the golf course) are now closed. We are following all guidelines put forth on March 25 by the City and Denton County.

We are so proud of our employees and residents for their giving spirit and flexibility. Many are reaching out to others without being asked. At every turn we see neighbors helping neighbors. We see employees working with a smile to help any way they can even if their prior responsibilities have shut down.

Food for thought from Ralph Waldo Emerson: “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.”

God Bless America. Now is the time for our country to come together. It can happen at home while we all “stay in place.”

Residents Step Up To Help Affected Workers

Submitted by Dave Parker

The coronavirus outbreak caused the closing of virtually all the buildings and discontinuation of dine-in meals at the Wildhorse dining room and bar at Robson Ranch. With such a large presence at Robson Ranch, many HOA employees and others working at Robson Ranch such as sports trainers, beauticians and instructors, were severely impacted. The biggest group affected were the employees at the Wildhorse Grill. With the anticipation of three weeks or more of reduced or no paycheck at all, the homeowners at Robson Ranch stepped up in a big way. Homeowners created a GoFundMe page to help out our employees and workers. Over 400 contributors donated over $35,000!

At the time this article was written, a committee of five homeowners were developing the criteria to dispense 100% of the net funds insuring the utmost integrity. Volunteering to be on the committee are Jay Vandenbree – Chair, Steve Targonski, Karen Barbati, Darryl Williams and Cindy Sterling. It is estimated that over 120 impacted individuals will benefit from these generous donations.

Most residents consider our employees and workers a part of their extended family. The money collected by these generous residents will go a long way in helping them through this crisis. Hats off to all contributors!

Home and Garden Show Rescheduled

Robson Ranch Women's Club 2020 Home and Garden Show has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. This is a free event and proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center. Find out more at www.rrwomensclub.org.

Denton is Ready for the Challenge

By Jesse Davis, Denton City Council

“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.” – Maya Angelou

The term “resilience” gets tossed around a lot these days in corporate and government circles. In essence it means the ability to flex with the unexpected and bounce back from tough times. After the terrible events of 9/11, we learned very quickly that businesses and government organizations have to plan for completely unexpected disasters. After all, the key government failure prior to 9/11 was a “failure of imagination.”

So for almost 20 years now, business and governments have been planning for the worst, even as we work and hope for the best. Here at home, whether disaster comes in the form of a fire, a tornado, or a microscopic virus, the City of Denton is ready for any challenge. We have a professional Emergency Management staff, led by the Chief of our Fire/Rescue Department. We have had an Emergency Management Plan in place for many years.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, your city leaders activated that plan, putting years of preparation into action. This preparation, with the appropriate swift response, is the core of what it means to be a resilient city.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the threat, responding to COVID-19 means closing non-essential businesses. No government leader ever wants to take such drastic steps. But leadership means doing the right thing even when it is difficult. Good leaders also remain cool under pressure, and don’t make decisions out of fear or panic. This is why you have seen closures and other disaster response actions rolled out in a measured, evidence-based way.

Clearly this disaster will have a major economic impact. We don’t yet know how widespread it will be, or how long non-essential businesses must stay closed. I think about it every day. But I also know that Denton’s local economy is very strong. Just a few weeks ago Denton ranked 4th nationwide in a study of America’s “most recession-resistant cities.”

We have already seen amazing resilience in our local business community. The Denton Chamber of Commerce has become a one-stop shop for any business-related questions, from how to apply for SBA loans to helping your employees apply for unemployment benefits.

Some grocery stores have changed their schedule so that seniors and the disabled can shop for the first hour the store is open. Small business owners struggling to keep their staff employed have put them to work mowing lawns and staining fences, making sure they have steady income. Restaurants like New York Sub Hub and Thai Ocha have gone back to the old days, bringing your food to your car window or even delivering to your home. Some readers will remember buying beer to go or a couple “set ups” from their favorite tavern years ago. Today you can do the same at Armadillo Ale Works, The Bearded Monk bottle shop, or 940’s Kitchen & Cocktails.

This is exactly the attitude and drive that will keep Denton moving forward—plan, adapt, and persevere. Ultimately, that’s what resilience is all about. Denton may be changed by what we are going through, but we will not be reduced by it.

For up-to-date information on the City of Denton response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, please visit this website: cityofdenton.com/government/health-safety/covid-19-information.

Please don’t hesitate to contact me on these issues and any others before the Denton City Council. You can reach me on my cell at (940) 208-7439, or by email at [email protected]. I look forward to hearing from you, and I’ll see you around town! (From a safe distance, of course).