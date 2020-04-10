Bartonville town update — April 2020

The Town of Bartonville is actively monitoring the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation. The Town is committed to working with Denton County and the State of Texas to ensure the health and safety of our residents.

In times like these it is important we look out for and care for one another. If you have an elderly neighbor, please take the time and effort to check in with them on a regular basis. If you are getting carry-out or delivery, please support our local restaurants.

For the latest information from the Denton County Public Health Department, visit dentoncounty.gov/coronavirus as well as cdc.gov/coronavirus

The Denton County Public Health COVID-19 information hotline is 940-349-2585. Calls will be answered weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the hotline if you have questions or need information about COVID-19. Please be advised that the hotline is not for clinical advice or to provide diagnosis. If you are ill, please contact your healthcare provider.

Please make sure you are taking measures recommended by the CDC to help stop the spread of this virus.

The Town website (www.townofbartonville.com) will be updated regularly with important information. Below are items related to Town operations and COVID-19:

In an emergency, call 911. To report a non-emergency situation, an officer can be dispatched by calling 940-349-1600. To speak to someone in the Bartonville Police Department administration offices, call 817-693-5287.

All Town Council meetings will be held via teleconference until further notice.

Bartonville Town Hall and Municipal Court will be CLOSED indefinitely to the public during this time. All Town Hall business may be conducted online, by email, or by phone.

Bartonville Municipal Court is delaying all Court proceedings until April 30, 2020.

The Bartonville Spring Clean Up Event scheduled for March 28th was cancelled. We will do our best to reschedule this event to a later date.

The next few weeks will be difficult, but I have faith and confidence in our community to come out of this together. We are Texas Strong.