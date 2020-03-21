Denton County coronavirus cases now total 24

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday afternoon six more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the total to 24 since the first case was reported just six days ago.

The 24 cases include patients from municipalities all over the county: one in Aubrey, one in Carrollton, seven in Denton, one in Double Oak, four in Frisco, one in Justin, five in Lewisville, one in Little Elm, one in Pilot Point, one in Prosper and one in Trophy Club.

Four of the Denton cases involve residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

The 24 local patients include five people in their 20s, two in their 30s, four in their 40s, six in their 50s and seven in their 60s. Thirteen of the patients are men, and the other 11 are women. Sixteen of the patients are in home isolation, while the other eight are in the hospital. Transmission is believed to be travel-related in 13 cases, local transmission in eight and three are results from having contact with confirmed cases.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate, according to DCPH, until all three of the following have happened:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Other symptoms have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Should symptoms worsen, call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.