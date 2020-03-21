Four Cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Denton State Supported Living Center

Denton County Public Health has reported four laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) in Denton. One confirmed case was reported on March 20th by DCPH. Three additional cases have since been confirmed.

This increases the countywide total to 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

These cases include one resident in their 50s and three residents in their 60s, all in hospital isolation. To protect the privacy of the individuals, no additional identifying information will be released. DCPH is working alongside DSSLC to follow-up with positive cases and identify potential contacts.

Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our residents, the staff that work day in and day out to serve them and the local community that is such a strong supporter of the Denton State Supported Living Center. We are working closely with Denton County Public Health and the Department of State Health Services and taking precautions to mitigate any spread of disease,” said Scott Schalchlin, HHS Associate Commissioner for State Supported Living Centers.

“HHS restricted visitation to all state supported living centers and suspended community outings for residents on March 13, 2020, in addition to routinely screening staff, residents, and any essential visitors earlier this month according to CDC guidelines.”

On March 13th, Texas Health and Human Services suspended nonessential visitation and on-campus events at state supported living centers across the state. According to the media release, on-campus events such as family association meetings, volunteer services council meetings and express hiring events were cancelled until further notice.

“Our team is working alongside Denton State Supported Living Center to implement additional infection prevention and control measures to protect the residents and staff,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional information regarding COVID-19. For more information from Texas Health and Human Services, visit hhs.texas.gov.