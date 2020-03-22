Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health on Sunday reported six additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 30 confirmed coronavirus cases.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Denton County
|Total
|30
|Town/City
|Aubrey
|1
|Carrollton
|1
|Denton
|8
|Double Oak
|1
|Flower Mound
|1
|Frisco
|5
|Justin
|1
|Lewisville
|5
|Little Elm
|2
|Pilot Point
|1
|Prosper
|2
|Roanoke
|1
|Trophy Club
|1
|Age
|0 – 19
|0
|20 – 29
|5
|30 – 39
|3
|40 – 49
|6
|50 – 59
|6
|60 – 69
|8
|70 – 79
|1
|80+
|1
|Sex
|Male
|17
|Female
|13
|Isolation Status
|Home
|21
|Hospital
|9
|Transmission Type
|Recent Travel
|15
|Local Transmission
|10
|Contact with Confirmed Case
|3
|Pending Investigation
|2
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.
Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.