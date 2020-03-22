Home
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Date:
Denton County Public Health on Sunday reported six additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 30 confirmed coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Denton County
Total 30
Town/City
Aubrey 1
Carrollton 1
Denton 8
Double Oak 1
Flower Mound 1
Frisco 5
Justin 1
Lewisville 5
Little Elm 2
Pilot Point 1
Prosper 2
Roanoke 1
Trophy Club 1
Age
0 – 19 0
20 – 29 5
30 – 39 3
40 – 49 6
50 – 59 6
60 – 69 8
70 – 79 1
80+ 1
Sex
Male 17
Female 13
Isolation Status
Home 21
Hospital 9
Transmission Type
Recent Travel 15
Local Transmission 10
Contact with Confirmed Case 3
Pending Investigation 2

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.

