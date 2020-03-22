Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health on Sunday reported six additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 30 confirmed coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Denton County Total 30 Town/City Aubrey 1 Carrollton 1 Denton 8 Double Oak 1 Flower Mound 1 Frisco 5 Justin 1 Lewisville 5 Little Elm 2 Pilot Point 1 Prosper 2 Roanoke 1 Trophy Club 1 Age 0 – 19 0 20 – 29 5 30 – 39 3 40 – 49 6 50 – 59 6 60 – 69 8 70 – 79 1 80+ 1 Sex Male 17 Female 13 Isolation Status Home 21 Hospital 9 Transmission Type Recent Travel 15 Local Transmission 10 Contact with Confirmed Case 3 Pending Investigation 2

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.