STAAR tests waived for this school year

Gov. Greg Abbott has waived STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-20 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott’s office announced the move on Monday morning and also requested the Department of Education waive testing requirements for this school year.

Abbott is working closely with the Texas Education Agency to ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while students are absent or while schools are closed due to COVID-19. This includes tailoring instruction for students with special needs so that they have access to the same education as other students in the district, according to the news release from the Governor’s office.

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Abbott said. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”

In normal times, Texas’ assessment system provides educators and parents with reliable information on whether or not their students have mastered grade-level content. The Governor says he remains committed to ensuring parents, students and school districts have access to this information in future years.