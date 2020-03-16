DCPH sets up coronavirus call center

Denton County Public Health has set up a call center for county residents who want more information about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

DCPH opened the call center Monday morning, according to a news release from the health department. Residents can call the team at 940-349-2585 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive updated information about the coronavirus spread and get questions answered.

The call center team will not be able to provide diagnosis or individual clinical advice. If you are ill, you should contact your healthcare provider.