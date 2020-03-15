Flower Mound mayor signs disaster declaration

Due to the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Denton County, Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon signed a disaster declaration for the town of Flower Mound on Sunday.

The disaster declaration will last for up to seven days, if not renewed, and will formally prohibit community gatherings of 250 people or more, according to a news release from the town. The closure of the Flower Mound Public Library, Senior Center and Community Activity Center will continue under the declaration through March 22.

In the declaration, a community gathering is defined as any indoor or outdoor event which brings together 250 people or more at the same time in a single room or a single confined space such as an auditorium, theatre, stadium (indoor or outdoor), arena or event center, meeting hall, conference center, large cafeteria or another other confined indoor/outdoor space. An outdoor community gathering includes events in confined outdoor spaces, enclosed by a fence, physical barrier, or other structure and where people are within an arm’s length of each other for extended periods of time.

The declaration does not apply to gatherings of people in multiple, separate enclosed spaces in a single building such as a movie theater, office buildings, grocery store, restaurant and retailer, hospital or medical facility, or school as long as 250 people or more are not present in any single space at the same time.

This is another proactive step by Flower Mound officials to prevent the community spread of COVID-19 seen in other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The disaster declaration could be extended beyond March 22, depending upon the situation of the virus, according to the town.

Town officials continue to recommend social distancing and the practice of good hygiene such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when you’re sick, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing to reduce the spread of germs, washing your hands thoroughly and often and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

For complete information regarding how the coronavirus affects town operations, visit www.flower-mound.com/covid19. To view the Town of Flower Mound’s disaster declaration, visit https://bit.ly/33sl74w.