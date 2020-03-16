Denton police investigating separate homicide, attempted shooting

The Denton Police Department began investigating a homicide case on Friday and an attempted shooting on Sunday.

At 5:13 p.m. Friday, police responded to a welfare concern in the 800 block of Cross Timber Street when a woman reported that she went to check on her mother and found her deceased.

The victim is believed to have been dead for at least several days, and foul play is suspected, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. As of Monday, no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this incident, call Det. Bearden at 940-349-7986.

Then on Sunday evening, a heavy police presence responded to the 3500 block of Quail Creek Drive in search of an armed suspect who fired multiple shots and is believed to have fled in a vehicle, according to Denton police. The intended target did not sustain any injuries. There were no updates to this case available Monday morning.