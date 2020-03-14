Lewisville mayor signs disaster declaration

Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham has signed a local disaster declaration for a public health emergency due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 disease outbreak. This action follows the lead of Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who signed a disaster declaration on Friday for all of Denton County.

Currently, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Lewisville. Denton County Public Health is monitoring 28 individuals for the coronavirus. The disaster declaration for Lewisville will remain in effect through Saturday, March 21, unless continued or renewed by the Lewisville City Council.

Pursuant to the signing of this disaster declaration, the City of Lewisville is taking the following steps:

The Senior Activity Center and all senior-focused recreational activities are closed until March 30.

The Lewisville Public Library is cancelling all programs through March 21, but the library will remain open for residents to check out books and to use computer services. Residents should watch the Lewisville Public Library website (library.cityoflewisville.com) for updates.

The City is recommending, but not requiring, residents cancel or postpone any gatherings of more than 250 people between now and Saturday, March 21.

The City is rescheduling the Sunny Sweeney Texas Tunes concert, originally scheduled for March 21, to a date sometime this summer. Residents and ticket holders should watch the MCL Grand website (mclgrand.com) for more details.

Lewisville Police Department is cancelling “Cones with Cops,” originally scheduled for March 21. The City will work with the McDonald’s on FM 407 to find a reschedule date once this health emergency is over.

For now, “Paws in the Park,” scheduled for March 28, will go on as planned. If the disaster declaration is extended another week past March 21, the City will cancel the event and look into the possibility of rescheduling some activities for a later date.

Additional city facilities and programs will be evaluated according to a risk assessment by the Lewisville Office of Emergency Management and public health authorities. Residents should watch the city website and our social media channels for any additional announcements.

Per the Texas Department of State Health Services, if you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID‑19 or have traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID‑19 in the past 14 days, you should contact your healthcare provider. Be sure to call ahead before going to your doctor’s office or emergency department to prevent any potential spread of illness.

DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER FOR PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY