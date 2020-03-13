Flower Mound closes library, community center and senior center due to coronavirus

Flower Mound is closing its public library, Community Activity Center, and Senior Center until Sunday, March 22, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based upon the disaster declaration by Denton County officials on Friday, Flower Mound is following the declaration’s recommendation to cancel events or gatherings of 250 or more until March 22.

“This is a proactive step by Denton County and Flower Mound officials due to the community spread of COVID-19 seen in other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The closure could be extended beyond March 22, depending upon the situation of the virus,” the town posted in a press release late Friday.

Anyone who has signed up for a class or event will receive a refund. The Library book drop will remain open during this time.

The Parks and Recreation Department is waiving any cancellation or refund fees for camps, classes or rentals over concerns about the spreading virus. Call the Parks and Rec office at 972-874-6300 during normal business hours for assistance.

The town recently set up a webpage that is being updated with new information about the coronavirus for residents.