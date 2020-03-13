Denton County judge signs coronavirus Disaster Declaration

On Friday afternoon, Denton County Judge Andy Eads signed a Disaster Declaration and Executive Order regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Denton County, as of Friday evening, has no confirmed cases, but Eads said in a press conference that the decision to call the Disaster Declaration because of community spread in other parts of North Texas. The declaration is an advisory to urge residents to avoid gatherings of 250 people or more and to take other precautions to try to limit the spread.

The declaration means that a local state of disaster is in effect for no more than seven days, unless it is renewed by the Denton County Commissioners Court, and it activates the county’s emergency operation plan, Eads said.

Eads also asked residents to be “thoughtful and generous” regarding shortages of sanitary products such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and soap.

Eads recommended residents stay informed of the current state of the coronavirus in Denton County by checking the Denton County Public Health website or social media pages. Click here for more information.