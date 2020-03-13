Mitchell: Washing hands is best prevention — March 2020

As you read about COVID-19 in the news or hear about it from family and friends, I’d like to assure you that our Denton County Public Health is focused on keeping you informed.

Although COVID-19 is a new disease, Denton County Public Health is using existing epidemiology response plans to provide guidance to local hospitals, emergency responders and medical providers within Denton County on screening protocols to be aware of as well as symptoms.

DCPH also is reminding the public of steps everyone can take through preventive health practices such as handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face, staying home when sick and avoiding others who are sick. These are the same tips we use for helping to prevent the spread of influenza each year.

DCPH is continuously engaged in communication with federal, state and local partners regarding COVID-19. Community members are encouraged to visit DentonCounty.gov/Coronavirus for more information.

Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate CACDC Expansion in Lewisville

Two years after breaking ground on the Lewisville expansion at 1854 Cain Drive, the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County is celebrating with a ribbon cutting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 30.

The building was expanded to double the space for services to meet demand. The facility includes four forensic interview rooms, 14 dedicated therapy rooms with 10 additional rooms that can be used as therapy rooms at night. New flexible working spaces for law enforcement officers, staff at the District Attorney’s Office, forensic nurses, Child Protective Service employees and others to use as needed.

Tours of the Lewisville location are available at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Just go to www.cacdc.org/tour to find out more information.

Mark Your Calendars for Flower Mound Events

April in Flower Mound is a happening month.

From the Easter Egg Scramble and the ChariTEA on April 4, to the father-daughter prom on April 25, there’s something for everyone.

The free egg scramble for ages 12 and younger will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Jake’s Hilltop Park. Plan for lots of candy and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Also on April 4, the Women of Flower Mound is planning their high tea and fashion show event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy tea sandwiches and desserts while viewing fashions from Megan’s and Banana Republic. Guests are invited to wear their Sunday best and favorite hat. Tickets are $45 each or two for $75 in advance. Visit the website at www.womenofflowermound.org/upcoming-events for more details. Sponsors for the event also are needed.

On April 25, young ladies ages 4 to 13 can accompany their fathers for a memorable evening at the Flower Mound Courtyard by Marriott of dancing, entertainment, food and photos. Registration is required by April 17. Find more information by calling (972) 874-6276.

See the Lewisville Yellow Jackets

This year’s season for the Lewisville Yellow Jackets, the area’s first professional basketball team, is in full swing.

The team, created by Creating Young Minds, helps young men achieve success. The team works with The Basketball League, the third professional basketball league in the United States.

I’m proud of the work our team does on and off the court. These young men work hard, demonstrate good character and are very humble as they pursue their dream.

Home games are played at Macedonia C.A.R.E. Center at 416 McKenzie St., not far from Old Town Lewisville.

General admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids or a family pack of four for $40.

You can find their season schedule online at creatingyoungminds.org.

I look forward to seeing you on the sidelines!

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.