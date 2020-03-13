Just the facts about Copper Canyon — March 2020

May 2, 2020 General Election

The Town of Copper Canyon will hold a general election on May 2, 2020 to elect three Town Council Members.

Place 1: Steve Hill (Uncontested)

Place 3: Rudy Castillo (Uncontested)

Place 5: Jeff Mayer, Bill Castleman (Incumbent)

Early voting for this election will begin in April with the election held on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Visit www.votedenton.com to check early voting locations, dates and times. You may also check this site to ensure you are registered to vote and if not, online registration is fast and easy.

Master Plan 2020 Update

On February 10th, a meeting was held at Town Hall with our Town Planner, Francois De Kock of DTJ Design, to go over results of a survey sent to all residents in December. This survey was prepared to give Copper Canyon residents an opportunity to express their ideas of the future growth and planning of the town. A visual presentation was given by the Town Planner outlining the results of this survey. Following the presentation, over 80 residents participated in group discussions working together to continue the conversation about the new Master Plan.

The Town’s website, www.coppercanyon-tx.org, now has a tab entitled “Master Plan 2020.” Please visit the tab to see workshop meeting schedules, agendas and important information regarding the progress of the Master Plan. The Master Plan committee consisting of Town Council Members and citizens has been working since late last year to update the plan and the intention is to have it finished in the next several months.

One of my goals as Mayor of Copper Canyon is to have open communication between the residents and Town Hall. The input on the 2020 Master Plan and response for Committee/Board/Commission applications has exceeded our expectations. On March 2nd the Council held a workshop to interview candidates for the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments. The announcement of the new Planning and Zoning Commission members and Board of Adjustments will be forthcoming later this month.

Town Council

Council Member Ted Stranczek attended a Regional Financial Assistance Workshop sponsored by the Texas Water Development Board in Athens, Texas last month. Council Member Stranczek will give an update on the developments at this workshop at the March 9th Council meeting.

Chinn Chapel Phase III

The design for Chinn Chapel Road Phase III is 90% complete. Phase III starts 1,000 feet north of KCS Railroad to Orchid Hill. Final plans are expected to be submitted to the Town for review in March. The bid process will take place in the April/May timeframe and the target date to start construction is June 2020.

Spring Weather

With spring weather events just around the corner, it’s a good time to check drainage culverts around your property for any debris such as leaves or tree limbs. Keeping these culverts clear ensures water flows freely and prevents backup and possible flooding. Standing water also attracts mosquitoes and other insects during the summer months so this is a good time to keep these areas around your home clear.