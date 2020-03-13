Bartonville town update — March 2020

Greetings from Bartonville!

Thank you to all the citizens of Bartonville for your confidence in your current representation. The General Election for Town Council members will be cancelled as all candidates are unopposed. I will have the honor to serve as your Mayor for another two years along with incumbent Councilmembers Jaclyn Carrington and Bridget Melson.

Friendly Reminder! It is almost time for the Bartonville Annual Spring Clean Up & Recycling Day. This annual event will be held Saturday, March 28th from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Lantana Community Church, 2200 Jeter Rd. FREE to Bartonville residents, this event helps us dispose of those challenging items and other rubbish that needs to GO. We will have trash trucks, document shredding, computer crushers, and a Goodwill donation truck on site. Please note that we are not able to accept concrete, any appliance with Freon, medications, televisions or hazardous waste. Information regarding the disposal of televisions can be found on the Town’s website.

We have expanded our annual household hazardous waste disposal to a convenient free monthly curbside collection. You may schedule your pick-up at www.townofbartonivlle.com/HHW or call Town Hall at 817-693-5280. Medications can be safely disposed of at the kiosk inside Town Hall. Information regarding the disposal of televisions can be found on the Town’s website.

Next time you pass Town Hall, be sure to stop and check out the new benches and Little Library located outside of our main entrance. This work was completed by Justin Lineberger for his Eagle Scout project. Justin invested a great deal of time and effort to deliver a professional product. Thank you to Justin for completing this project that the residents of Bartonville will be able to enjoy for many years to come.

A Special Election will still be held asking Bartonville voters to continue the town’s 1/2-cent sales tax dedicated to street maintenance. First approved as a 1/4-cent dedication in 2001 and raised by voters to a 1/2-cent dedication in 2016, this item is required by state law to go back to voters every four years. Since the dedication was last reauthorized in May 2016, it has provided more than $850,000 for street maintenance and improvements. That funding has contributed to work on more than 17 streets consisting of repaving and/or reconstruction along with continued maintenance on existing streets. Reauthorization of the sales tax will NOT result in an increase in the sales tax rate.

REGISTER TO VOTE: April 2, 2020, is the deadline to register to vote in the May 2, 2020, Special Election. Voter registration cards are available at Bartonville Town Hall or visit www.votedenton.com

The recent wet weather has slowed down our road construction plans. Cardinal has been repaved, but Hunter, Glenview, and Dove Creek remain to be completed in the coming weeks. Be sure to monitor the Town’s website for the latest updates on the construction schedule. Thank you in advance for your patience while these projects are completed.

Going on a Spring Break vacation? Don’t forget to register a close patrol request with the Bartonville Police Department at www.townofbartronville.com. This service is free of cost to residents.