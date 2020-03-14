Double Oak implements COVID-19 precautionary measures

To protect the health and safety of the community and town employees, and help minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly has announced operational changes out of an abundance of caution.

Town Hall: Effective Saturday, March 14th, 2020, all Double Oak Town Hall public use reservations are cancelled and Town Hall will only be used for essential town government functions for the month of March. The town is not accepting facility or pavilion reservations until further notice. In addition, children, older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are highly discouraged from visiting Double Oak Town Hall. Town Hall facilities are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Town Council: The Double Oak Regular Town Council Meeting on March 16th, 2020, has been cancelled.

Municipal Court: The Double Oak Municipal Court has cancelled the April 1st, 2020, court date.

“This is a proactive step by Double Oak officials due to the community spread of COVID-19 seen in other parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Protecting the safety and welfare of our Double Oak citizens and employees is our utmost concern. We encourage our residents to use health safety best practices and social distancing,” Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly stated in a press release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. As the Town continues to monitor the developing impact of COVID-19 in Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, additional precautions may be taken in the future to limit the risk to the community, including further adjustments to Town facilities and services.

Per the Texas Department of State Health Services if you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID‑19 or have traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID‑19 in the last 14 days, you should contact your healthcare provider. Be sure to call ahead before going to your doctor’s office or emergency department to prevent any potential spread of illness.

Residents are encouraged to visit double-oak.com/coronavirus and the Denton County Public Health Department website for the latest updates in regards to COVID-19.