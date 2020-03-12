UIL limits attendance in basketball tournament

The Texas University Interscholastic League announced Thursday that it will limit attendance to remaining Boys State Basketball Tournament games, which will affect the Argyle team.

The UIL will limit the number of fans in attendance at the tournament games in San Antonio amid growing concerns over the spreading new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a news release from the UIL.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”

The tournament will stick to its schedule for semifinal games Thursday and Friday, and it will honor pre-purchased tickets, but no additional tickets will be sold except for 500 championship game tickets per school. Championship game tickets will be sold on-site at the box office immediately after the semifinal games. The championship games will be held Saturday, but previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place and All-Tournament tickets won’t be accepted Saturday.

The UIL “reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees,” the news release said. The Alamodome has also added several safeguards to help reduce the transfer of germs.

Argyle High School takes on Stafford at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 4A semifinal.