Lewisville postpones St. Paddy’s event, not due to COVID-19

The city of Lewisville is postponing its St. Patrick’s event that was to be held this weekend, but not because of the spreading coronavirus.

The city announced Thursday that its St. Paddy’s Texas Style event, which was scheduled for Saturday in Old Town Lewisville, will be postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.

“Forecasts indicate moderate to severe storms in and around the area during the time of the event and the city’s main concern is the safety of residents, visitors, performers and vendors,” the city said in a news release.

The annual event features Irish music, dance, Texas music, beer, a 40-foot zip line, food vendors and more. It will be rescheduled for May 23, according to the city.