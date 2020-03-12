Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville postpones St. Paddy’s event, not due to COVID-19

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Photo courtesy of the city of Lewisville

The city of Lewisville is postponing its St. Patrick’s event that was to be held this weekend, but not because of the spreading coronavirus.

The city announced Thursday that its St. Paddy’s Texas Style event, which was scheduled for Saturday in Old Town Lewisville, will be postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.

“Forecasts indicate moderate to severe storms in and around the area during the time of the event and the city’s main concern is the safety of residents, visitors, performers and vendors,” the city said in a news release.

The annual event features Irish music, dance, Texas music, beer, a 40-foot zip line, food vendors and more. It will be rescheduled for May 23, according to the city.

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts

Leave a Reply