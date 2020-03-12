Area colleges extend spring break due to coronavirus

Denton County colleges have made changes to delay face-to-face classes because of the spreading coronavirus.

North Central Texas College, which has campuses in Flower Mound, Corinth and other cities in the area, announced Thursday that it will extend spring break one week. Spring break will begin Monday and run through March 27, and then after that, all classes will be held online for one week. Face-to-face classes will resume April 6 unless the school decides to extend the online period.

The University of Texas decided to cancel all in-person classes for next week, March 16-22. Online classes and field experiences will continue as normal. All instruction will resume March 23. By March 19, students will receive more information about their classes.

Texas Woman’s University will extend spring break another week until March 23. The school will consider changing class formats to be online at that time.