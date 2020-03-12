Storms, rain in the forecast for the next several days

The National Weather Service is forecasting wet weather over the next several days, starting with isolated strong to severe storms Thursday night.

The weather service says many locations around North Texas won’t see any storms at all Thursday night, but there is a risk for a few strong or severe storms to pass through the area. Any strong storms will be capable of hail and strong wind gusts.

Cool and rainy weather is forecast for Denton County Friday with isolated thunderstorms and a high temperature of 67 degrees. At least a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and isolated storms are expected every day through March 19, according to the NWS weeklong forecast.