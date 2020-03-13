Northwest ISD adds two weeks to spring break

Northwest ISD announced late Friday morning that it will extend its spring break by two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control is urging residents to avoid large gatherings people to slow the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Because of that, Northwest ISD is following the recommendation of the Tarrant County Health Department and close all district schools for two weeks.

The district is currently in its spring break, and school was supposed to resume Monday. However, all schools will be closed through March 27, and then the district will re-evaluate the situation before making any more long-term decisions, according to a letter from Superintendent Ryder Warren. All extracurricular activities and school events that were scheduled for that timeframe will be canceled or rescheduled.

NISD is looking into different plans for online/virtual learning to make sure students don’t regress academically. The district is also making plans to help students in need of meals during this time. The superintendent’s letter does not say how the spring break extension will affect the rest of the semester, but that information is expected to be shared later.