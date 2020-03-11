Denton police ramping up DWI enforcement this week

The Denton Police Department is increasing its Driving While Intoxicated enforcement this week because it is spring break for many college students.

The DPD said on social media this week that DWI cases are on the rise this year. At this time last year, the department had 107 such cases. As of Monday, it had 135 DWI cases in 2020. Denton officers made 17 DWI arrests two weekends ago and 15 last weekend, so the department is “ramping up our DWI enforcement even more this week.”

“Please make sure if you plan on drinking this Spring Break you also plan your safe ride home,” the department wrote.