Section of Hwy 377 to be closed nightly

A Texas Department of Transportation project will force the nightly closure of a major thoroughfare in south Denton for two weeks.

Weather permitting, TxDOT will temporarily close north and southbound Hwy 377 to through traffic between Roselawn Drive and Massey Street nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 16 through March 27, according to a news release from the city of Denton. Local access will be maintained during this time. The closure will allow crews to safely operate a crane to hang support beams for the new railroad bridge as part of a major TxDOT project to widen Hwy 377 from FM 1830 to I-35E, which began in 2018.

Drivers will be detoured onto FM 1830 when Hwy 377 is closed.