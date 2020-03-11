Longtime Highland Village city manager to retire

The Marketplace at Highland Village and The Shops at Highland Village developments have led to the growth in sales tax revenue from $437,400 in 2003 to $4,167,593 in 2020, which has been a past and present City Council goal, according to the city. The public safety of residents improved with the transition from a volunteer fire department to a full-time, full-service department to meet the health and safety expectations of the community. The city’s ad valorem tax rate was reduced in 2017 after maintaining the same rate for the previous 17 years, and the exemption amount was increased from $50,000 to $75,000 for homeowners over 65 and disabled persons.

Leavitt is known in the region for his ability to see all sides of a situation and calmly resolve issues of any kind, according to the city.