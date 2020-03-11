Local school districts issue COVID-19 travel guidelines

Some local school districts have issued spring break travel guidelines for their students and employees as the coronavirus spreads around the world, country and Metroplex.

Northwest ISD announced last week that it will require staff members to self-quarantine for 14 days if they return March 16 after traveling from a country that the Centers for Disease Control has flagged as “high-risk.” If any students present symptoms of the virus or if they traveled to a high-risk country, they will be released to their parents, referred to the county health department and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lewisville ISD also announced Tuesday that it is asking any students or employees to stay home for 14 days after spring break if they travel to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea or Japan (which are all currently on CDC Level 2 or 3); to any other countries that may be added to those lists, or via cruise line.

Liberty Christian School in Argyle has also issued similar guidelines.

The school districts will work with each family or staff member who have to self-quarantine to resolve attendance issues.

