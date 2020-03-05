KFMB Spring Trash-off and Festival scheduled for next month

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful is preparing for its big event of the season, its Spring Trash-off and Festival, which will be held next month.

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful is a local nonprofit that partners with Flower Mound residents to beautify the community and preserve the town’s unique natural environment.

The Spring Trash-off and Festival will begin with a community-wide cleanup at 8:30 a.m. on April 4 in the Flower Mound High School parking lot, 3411 Peters Colony Road. After that, the recycling festival will begin at 10 a.m.

Residents can recycle household items such as textiles and clothing, electronics, housewares, wire hangers, cleaner bags, eyeglasses, pens, mechanical pencils, markers and caps. Document shredding will also be offered. Additionally, the free festival will include local vendors, educational booths, kids activities and lunch for volunteers.

For more information, visit kfmb.org.