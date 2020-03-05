DCTA to replace Highland Village Shuttle with Lyft service

The Denton County Transportation Authority will replace its Highland Village Connect Shuttle service this month with an updated and enhanced Lyft discount service.
In Highland Village and select areas of north Lewisville, DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft Zone discount program will be expanded to include Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., along with an increased subsidy per ride from $10 to $13. Weekday service will remain the same from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a DCTA news release.
The change — which is effective March 16 — was made to increase efficiency, according to DCTA.
To utilize DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft discount program, the “RIDEDCTA2” promo code must be entered into the Lyft app. Once entered, the promo code will remain active and automatically apply to all trips that meet the service parameters, according to DCTA. Passengers can view more information about DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft discount program and how to book a trip at RideDCTA.net.