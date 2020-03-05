DCTA to replace Highland Village Shuttle with Lyft service

The Denton County Transportation Authority will replace its Highland Village Connect Shuttle service this month with an updated and enhanced Lyft discount service.

In Highland Village and select areas of north Lewisville, DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft Zone discount program will be expanded to include Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., along with an increased subsidy per ride from $10 to $13. Weekday service will remain the same from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a DCTA news release.

The change — which is effective March 16 — was made to increase efficiency, according to DCTA.