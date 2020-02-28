Weir: Ann Martin running for Flower Mound Town Council

Now that the primary elections are coming to a close, local plebiscites will take the spotlight until the May 2nd Election in the towns and cities of North Texas. Flower Mound has 2 seats on the Council being challenged by opponents. Ann Martin is running against Place 5 Councilman Claudio Forest, who was elected to a 3 year term in 2017. Ms. Martin sat for an interview to tell residents about herself and why she decided to throw her hat in the ring. In addition, she sent the following short bio:

“Originally drawn to North Texas in 1997 for career opportunities, Ann quickly realized Flower Mound would be the perfect place to live. Ann’s greatest joy has been the privilege of being mom to Joseph (now 24 years old). Over the years, Ann has contributed in a number of different school and community roles:

“Habitat for Humanity: crew on local build Albany NY (approx. 1993)

Family Support Group, 1st/156FA NYARNG: Founding member, Poughkeepsie NY (1994-96)

LISD School System: PTA member, Room-Parent, Literacy Volunteer LISD (2001- 2006); Marcus Band Boosters (2009-2011)

Scouting of America: Troop Committee Member, Merit-Badge Instructor, Troop 451, (2007- 2014)

North Texas Warrior Golf Association: Tournament volunteer, financial supporter (2018- present)

Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library: Board member since 2009, President since 2012.

Financial/Material Donations: CCA, Denton County Friends of the Family, CASA Denton County, Ranch-Hand Rescue, North Texas Warrior Golf Association, Wounded Warrior Project, The Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library.”

“Employment: Liberty Mutual Insurance (30+ years), Sr. Service Director, Risk Control Services; work with Fortune 500 and 100 Customers to design, develop and deliver Risk Control (Safety) Service Plans to reduce or eliminate hazards that contribute to accidents and injuries.

Education: BA in Sociology (minor, Biology) from Hamilton College, Clinton NY; Associate in Risk Management (ARM) The Institutes Risk & Insurance Knowledge Group; Current student in Flower Mound Citizens Academy.

“Ann’s vision for Flower Mound is grounded in the Town’s Vision Statement: “to preserve our unique country atmosphere, heritage and quality of life while cultivating a dynamic economic environment.” She looks forward to hearing from you and earning your vote! Ways to engage:

Visit Ann’s website: ann4towncouncil.com

Send an email to: [email protected]

Attend an event: listings updated on the website”

Election note: The Cross Timbers Gazette will be hosting a campaign forum, moderated by Bob Weir, at 7pm on Thursday, April 14, at Flower Mound Town Hall.