Foodie Friday: Oak St. Food & Brew

As you may have noticed, food halls are becoming all the rage. It’s a great way for local restaurateurs to have a brick and mortar space without having to take on the cost of an entire restaurant space, and it’s a wonderful dining option for patrons because no matter what you’re craving, you can usually find it inside a food hall!

One of DFW’s newest food halls is Oak St. Food & Brew located in Downtown Roanoke. Owned by John & Irene Dancer, Oak St. Food & Brew is currently home to eight different businesses: Soulfire Brewing Co., Churchill’s Fish ‘n Chips, Famous Fatsos Burgers, Deli Dun Right, Hot Potato, Hot Taco, Smiley’s Craft Barbecue, and Vault Coffee.

When you visit Oak St. Food & Brew, we have a few suggestions of what to order!

Soulfire Brewing Co. is a fantastic brewery, and it’s even more fun that you get to see them working through all the windows giving you “behind-the-scenes” views. All of their beers are crafted in-house and are constantly changing. So, we suggest you order a flight to test out a few of their options!

And what goes better with a flight of beer than a hamburger from Famous Fatsos Burgers? The meat for their burgers is ground in-house each morning and inducted with duck fat to keep the burgers as tender and juicy as possible.

Then along with your burgers from Fatsos, we’d recommend you get yourself an order of Naughty Tots from Hot Potato which are a homemade tot recipe deep-fried and topped with ranch, bacon, cheese, and green onions. These are like hush-puppy sized tots and they are amazing!

If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, Deli Dun Right is a great option for wraps, sandwiches, soups, and more.

Oak St. Food & Brew is really the perfect addition to Downtown Roanoke. Whether the food hall isyour destination or you just happen to pop in while you’re strolling down Oak Street, you won’t be disappointed in what you find once you’re there. And keep in mind that it’s also a great place to consider for events such as private parties, receptions, weddings, and more!

*Oak St. Food & Brew is located at 206 N. Oak Street, Roanoke TX 76262.